Residential complex Bolshoy vybor kvartir v stroyaschemsya komplekse v centre Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 340,000
Residential complex Bolshoy vybor kvartir v stroyaschemsya komplekse v centre Alanii
Description
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 53 to 155 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential quarter The Voyage Residence Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Country Life Within City Center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy proekt v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Bolshoy vybor kvartir v stroyaschemsya komplekse v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from € 340,000
Residence Luxury And Riverside Residences In Kağıthane
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,000,315
185 m² 1 apartment

The highest potential revenue in the area According to Forbes Turkey Research, it’s a residential project situated on the European side in Kağıthane, one of Istanbul’s fast-growing areas with high investment revenues. Kağıthane includes a Business district with big and famous companies, which made the demand very high from both local and international investors.

- Land Area: 27000 sqm² N

- Number of bedrooms: 1+0 to 4+1

- Units Number: 440

- Floor Number: 12

- Blocks Number: 12

- Size Range: 41 - 180sqm
Residence Modern Comport Residance,Kartal
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 209,075
88–187 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activities that you can spend with your family and loved ones.
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 53 to 124 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2700 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
