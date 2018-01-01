Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte - centr Alanii

Demirtas, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

Own project of the company "Zera Homes"

Apartments by installments directly from the developer

We bring to your attention a new project of our company in the Demirtash area, which offers for sale comfortable apartments with a layout 1 + 1 with an area of 44 m ² and duplexes with a layout of 2 + 1 with an area of 80 m ², as well as 2 stores with an area of 138 m ² - 232 m ². The complex consists of one block, the distinguishing feature of which is its unusual and, at the same time, modern design. The construction of the complex will begin in November 2022. The deadline for delivery is March 2024.

The infrastructure of the complex will include :

• Pool

• Video surveillance system

• Recreation area

• Parking for bicycles

• Elevator

• Lobby

Features of apartments in STINGRAY:

• Steel door

• Interior doors designed to concept

• Kitchen headset

• Kitchen sink – mixer

• Granite worktop in the kitchen

• Central satellite system

• Video Intercom

• PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing )

• Granite floor

• Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom

• Furniture in the bathroom

• Sink in the bathroom – mixer

• Point and LED lighting

• Wiring for air conditioning

• Wardrobe under the stairs in duplexes

STINGRAY Location

• Distance to the sea – 750 m

• Antalya Airport – 145 km

• Gazipasha Airport – 20 km

• Alanya Center – 20 km

• Antalya Center – 155 km

• Distance to the center of Demirtash – 1.4 km

• Distance to the medical center – 1 km

• Distance to the veterinarian – 2 km

Payment Options and Benefits of STINGRAY

• 4% discount at 100% payment

• 2% discount when paying 65% of the cost

• Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35%

of cost

We will be very pleased to share with you more detailed information about the project and help you choose the perfect apartment for life! Contact us on all issues! Our managers are always ready to help you!