Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte - centr Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 315,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte - centr Alanii
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 79.2 to 163 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features walking paths, a kids' playground, a parking, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a fitness center, a landscaped garden, an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, a restaurant and a cafe,

Completion - March, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Canal - 2 minutes
  • TEM motorway - 5 minutes
  • E5 highway - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
Residential complex STINGRAY
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Zera Homes

Own project of the company "Zera Homes"

Apartments by installments directly from the developer

We bring to your attention a new project of our company in the Demirtash area, which offers for sale comfortable apartments with a layout 1 + 1 with an area of 44 m ² and duplexes with a layout of 2 + 1 with an area of 80 m ², as well as 2 stores with an area of 138 m ² - 232 m ². The complex consists of one block, the distinguishing feature of which is its unusual and, at the same time, modern design. The construction of the complex will begin in November 2022. The deadline for delivery is March 2024. 

The infrastructure of the complex will include :

• Pool
• Video surveillance system
• Recreation area
• Parking for bicycles
• Elevator
• Lobby

Features of apartments in STINGRAY:

• Steel door
• Interior doors designed to concept
• Kitchen headset
• Kitchen sink – mixer
• Granite worktop in the kitchen
• Central satellite system
• Video Intercom
• PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing )
• Granite floor
• Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom
• Furniture in the bathroom
• Sink in the bathroom – mixer
• Point and LED lighting
• Wiring for air conditioning
• Wardrobe under the stairs in duplexes

STINGRAY Location

• Distance to the sea – 750 m
• Antalya Airport – 145 km
• Gazipasha Airport – 20 km
• Alanya Center – 20 km
• Antalya Center – 155 km
• Distance to the center of Demirtash – 1.4 km
• Distance to the medical center – 1 km
• Distance to the veterinarian – 2 km

Payment Options and Benefits of STINGRAY

• 4% discount at 100% payment
• 2% discount when paying 65% of the cost
• Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35%
of cost

We will be very pleased to share with you more detailed information about the project and help you choose the perfect apartment for life! Contact us on all issues! Our managers are always ready to help you!
Residential complex Novyy proekt v 50 metrah ot plyazha - rayon Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 100 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
