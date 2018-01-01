  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya

Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from € 168,750
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 48 to 170 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Centric apartment in modernist building
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence Nef 05 in a green area with well-developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residence New Life
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 175,000
Residential complex Exodus Green Hill Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Alfirdaus Residence
Kargicak, Turkey
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from € 168,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Alanya
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
This project is located in Antalya city, Alanya municipality, Ciplakli district. The project has 15 apartments and 2 shops. Gazipasa Airport is 35 km and 190 km from Antalya International Airport. Distance to the beach 2500 meters. The new Alanya University Faculty of Medicine is planned to be built a few hundred meters from this project. Layout apartments - 1+1Area - 45 m2Floor - 2Distance to the sea - 2.500 m. Swimming poolChildren's swimming poolOutdoor parkingHamamSaunaMassage roomFitness CentreLobby
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

We are glad to offer you a new investment project from a major developer of the city of Alanya in the European region of Oba itself. The complex will consist of 5 low-rise blocks. The housing and communal services began its construction, the completion of which is scheduled for November 2024. The internal infrastructure of the complex is as extensive as that 5 * hotel will envy it. The distance to the sea will be no more than 1400 meters.

For sale are apartments of various layouts:

1 + 1 from 57-60m2

2 + 1 from 94-115m2

3 + 1 from 125m2

4 + 1 from 162-175m2

Each apartment has a smart home system, a warm floor and electric roll curtains.

Hurry to buy your dream apartment on the Mediterranean Sea
Residential complex NAUTILUS
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes

There is the construction of a modern complex in Demirtash, which offers for sale comfortable apartments from Zera Homes. The complex consists of one block, a distinctive feature of it is modern design. The construction of the complex is carried out by a reliable company, the deadline for the completion of the facility is 2023.  Layout of apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, area 44 m ² - 81 m ².

The infrastructure of the complex in Demirtash will include:

Waterpark
Barbecue
Children's pool
Cinema
Fitness
Indoor pool
Parking
Playground
Game room
Generator
Sauna
Pool
Water slides

The apartments have a comfortable layout, the kitchen is combined with the living room, it will be equipped with a high-quality kitchen set from the developer, with the provided compartments for household appliances, the apartments will be rented in a clean finish, double glazed PVC windows, steel entrance door, plumbing and showers will be installed. The distance to the beach is 750 meters. When buying an apartment at the construction stage, pleasant bonuses are provided for the buyer in the form of installments and discounts.  

If you are faced with the question of buying property on credit, our company Zera Homes offers its customers assistance in obtaining a mortgage loan on the most favorable terms. Our experienced experts will tell in detail how to buy real estate in Turkey in a mortgage. We will be with you throughout the process, from choosing a bank, collecting all the necessary documents, to considering your application as soon as possible. After approval of the application, your personal manager will accompany you at all stages of the purchase before registration of Tapu ( real estate ownership rights ).

Realting.com
Go