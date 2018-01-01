Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya

Demirtas, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

There is the construction of a modern complex in Demirtash, which offers for sale comfortable apartments from Zera Homes. The complex consists of one block, a distinctive feature of it is modern design. The construction of the complex is carried out by a reliable company, the deadline for the completion of the facility is 2023. Layout of apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, area 44 m ² - 81 m ².

The infrastructure of the complex in Demirtash will include:

Waterpark

Barbecue

Children's pool

Cinema

Fitness

Indoor pool

Parking

Playground

Game room

Generator

Sauna

Pool

Water slides

The apartments have a comfortable layout, the kitchen is combined with the living room, it will be equipped with a high-quality kitchen set from the developer, with the provided compartments for household appliances, the apartments will be rented in a clean finish, double glazed PVC windows, steel entrance door, plumbing and showers will be installed. The distance to the beach is 750 meters. When buying an apartment at the construction stage, pleasant bonuses are provided for the buyer in the form of installments and discounts.

If you are faced with the question of buying property on credit, our company Zera Homes offers its customers assistance in obtaining a mortgage loan on the most favorable terms. Our experienced experts will tell in detail how to buy real estate in Turkey in a mortgage. We will be with you throughout the process, from choosing a bank, collecting all the necessary documents, to considering your application as soon as possible. After approval of the application, your personal manager will accompany you at all stages of the purchase before registration of Tapu ( real estate ownership rights ).