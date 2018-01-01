Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa s shikarnymi vidami na Alaniyu rayon Tyurkler

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turkey
from € 165,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Turkler - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47 to 158 square meters. Distance to the sea is 200 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 85 to 218 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex v centre Demirtasha
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2025

The new residence in Demirtash offers you the easy to purchase real estate by the sea and earn money from it! Affordable luxury, developed internal infrastructure and maximum comfort - all this characterizes a residential complex that will be built on an area of 3050 square meters. This is a chance to be surrounded by nature and enjoy a mild Mediterranean climate in a prestigious suburb. A large selection of leisure areas on the territory is ideal for family pastime and everyday affairs.

The total built-up area is 3050 square meters. The total number of apartments is 52.

In total, the complex has 10 duplexes 2 + 1 with a total area of 118 sq. Kv. and 42 apartments 1 + 1 with a total area of 49 sq.m.

A high-yield project for those who want to invest in real estate.

Transfer to the beach.
Residential complex Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 99 to 206 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
