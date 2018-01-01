Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa s shikarnymi vidami na Alaniyu rayon Tyurkler

Demirtas, Turkey

Completion date: 2025

The new residence in Demirtash offers you the easy to purchase real estate by the sea and earn money from it! Affordable luxury, developed internal infrastructure and maximum comfort - all this characterizes a residential complex that will be built on an area of 3050 square meters. This is a chance to be surrounded by nature and enjoy a mild Mediterranean climate in a prestigious suburb. A large selection of leisure areas on the territory is ideal for family pastime and everyday affairs.

The total built-up area is 3050 square meters. The total number of apartments is 52.

In total, the complex has 10 duplexes 2 + 1 with a total area of 118 sq. Kv. and 42 apartments 1 + 1 with a total area of 49 sq.m.

A high-yield project for those who want to invest in real estate.

Transfer to the beach.