Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from € 150,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 169 square meters. Distance to the sea 700 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from € 150,000
