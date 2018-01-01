Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya

Kargicak, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

A new residential complex with a unique design, which serves as an example of modern architecture, will be located in the Kargicak region of. Alanya. The complex is located near the second largest golf course in Turkey, and is also located 1600 meters from the sea. The start of construction is scheduled for November 2022. Planners are offered to your attention: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1.

The apartments will be equipped with a smart home system and a warm floor, floor tiles from the porcelain can be replaced with a laminate at the request of the owner. The view from the windows of the apartments can be on the mountains, pool or sea. The infrastructure of the complex includes: tennis court, football field, outdoor parking, indoor pool, gym, sauna, Roman steam room.

And also, you will have the opportunity not only to make your apartment at the best price at the development stage, but also to get the opportunity to install before the end of the project.