Residential complex Novye kvartiry v uyutnom ZhK s infrastrukturoy - rayon Tyurkler

Akarca, Turkey
from € 108,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v uyutnom ZhK s infrastrukturoy - rayon Tyurkler
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Turkler - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 48 to 94 square meters. Distance to the sea 1000 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v uyutnom ZhK s infrastrukturoy - rayon Tyurkler
Akarca, Turkey
from € 108,000
