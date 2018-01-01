Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Turkler - Alaniya

Seki, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

The way of life you dreamed about!



We present to your attention our new investment project, which offers both profitable investments and good opportunities for obtaining a residence permit and Turkish citizenship.

A modern residential complex of comfort class, decorated in a modern style, will become a decoration of the city and will give you a new status and a high standard of living on the shores of the warm Mediterranean Sea.



The project is located on a site of 1740 Dec. 60 m2 in one of the most actively developing areas of Alanya Demirtash. Only 2.7 km from the sea.

The complex will consist of a 7-story block containing 40 apartments:

30 apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 56 m2.

2 apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 82 m2.

2 apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 92 m2.

4 duplex 2 + 1, 114 m2, 115 m2. and 122 square meters

2 duplex 3 + 1 with an area of 138 m2. and 140 square meters



The infrastructure of the complex thought out everything necessary for a comfortable stay and relaxation. We also provided a transfer that will take you to your own equipped beach in minutes.



Within walking distance from the complex are all the necessary objects of social infrastructure - shops, clinics, a pharmacy, etc.

Demirtash is an area in eastern Alanya, located just 22 km from Gazipasha Airport. This area is surrounded by beautiful coniferous forests, many orchards and sandy beaches with a gentle entrance to the water.

Not far from this area are the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Sedra, the Sapadere canyon and the unique wild beach where turtles come to lay eggs.

Excellent ecology and the lack of noisy tourist flows attract connoisseurs of a quiet life surrounded by nature.

Now the district is very actively developing, built up with modern residential complexes and villas, and the social infrastructure of the region is developing rapidly, as many new residential buildings are equipped with commercial premises.



Our residential complex is located in an area open for a long-term residence permit.

