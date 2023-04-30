Residential complex Novyy proekt nedaleko ot znamenitogo plyazha Indzhekum - rayon Avsallar

Marmara Region, Turkey

Completion date: 2022

Overview:

project provides luxury apartments for people seeking the best and was designed as a timeless structure. In the center of Istanbul, this five-star complex was built to reflect a modern, peaceful way of living. The construction has been strategically placed to turn this Nisantasi area into a center for contemporary living for locals. In October 2022, the project will be finished.

Why Buy This Property:

The Classic Beauty of Iconic Buildings.

With the motto “Where urban luxury meets creativity,” rising.

Amazing details with a focus on the essence.

Citizenship by Investment has already been approved.

Exceptional Quality and Spectacular Views.

various unit sizes, including 1+1, 4+1, and penthouses.

Location:

Nisantasi, in the heart of Istanbul, is without a doubt the most affluent district in the city for people seeking a high standard of living close to renowned shopping districts, well-known brands, foreign boutiques, and other opulent amenities. Nisantasi is home to some of the city’s best restaurants, coffee shops, and pubs. Nisantasi has one of the highest concentrations of international residents and is conveniently close to important historical sites such as Taksim and Cihangir. Living in Nisantasi, one of the wealthiest and most educated regions, is a luxury; it is the place to be.

Nisantasi, located in the heart of Istanbul, is undoubtedly the most affluent district in the entire city for people looking for a high standard of living close to renowned shopping districts, well-known brands, foreign boutiques, and other opulent amenities. Some of the city’s top eateries, coffee shops, and pubs can be found in Nisantasi. One of the highest concentrations of international residents can be found in Nisantasi, which is also conveniently close to important historical sites like Taksim and Cihangir. It is a luxury to reside in Nisantasi, one of the wealthiest and most well educated regions; it is the place to be.

Nisantasi is ideal for those looking to consider buying luxury properties in the city center. It has excellent public transportation connections, is only a few Metro stops from Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue, and residents never get tired of exploring the surrounding area.

Pricing and Availability:

Apartments with 1+1 bedrooms start at 110m2 and cost 900.000 Euro.

Apartments with 2+1 bedrooms start at 141m2 and cost 1.100.000 Euro.

Apartments with 3+1 bedrooms start at 284m2 and cost 2.100.000 Euro.

Apartments with 4+1 bedrooms start at 285m2 and cost 2.500.000 Euro.