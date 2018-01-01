  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Avsallar

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 172,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Avsallar
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56.5 to 169 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 172,000
Residential complex T 01008
Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 163,000
47–86 m² 12 apartments
Completion date: 2025

Location:

·           Alanya, ÇIPLAKLI district.

·           2.5 km. to the sea

·           Alanya city center is 3 km away.

·           5 minutes to the State Scientific Hospital

·           45 minutes to Gazipasha Airport

·           2 hours to Antalya Airport

 

Land area - 25,000 m2

The project has 10 blocks - 600 apartments

 

Types of apartments - 1 + 1, 2 + 1,

And 3 + 1, 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 garden duplexes and penthouse apartments.

 

Our new project with sea, forest and city views has a rich internal and external infrastructure, which includes:

·           2000 m2 of open pool,

·           Waterpark

·           Children's pool,

·           Indoor heated pool,

·           Relaxing pool,

·           Salt room,

·           Sauna,

·           Hamam,

·           Massage rooms,

·           Recreation area,

·           Fitness Center

·           Reception hall,

·           Playground,

·           Billiard room,

·           Bowling,

·           TV room,

·           Cinema

·           Play Station Room,

·           Table tennis – Table football,

·           Meeting room,

·           Decorative recreation areas in the garden,

·           Decorative sun loungers and recreation areas by the pool,

·           Transfer to the beach.

·           Open and closed parking for cars

·           Entrance door to the residence with password

·           24 hour private security

·           Power generator system

 Completion of the project 06/30/2025

Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction
Residential complex Novyy proekt s shikarnymi vidami na krepost Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 45 to 155 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Residential complex Apartment with a gorgeous view of the sea
Okurcalar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Filled with traces of history and magnificent natural landscapes, Alanya today has become one of the most vibrant resorts in Turkey. Its modern and cosmopolitan atmosphere is the reason that many tourists from all over the world spend their holidays in Alanya all year round. Tourists are attracted by affordable prices, excellent weather, sandy beaches, historical places and gourmet cuisine. The project is located 300 meters from the sea in the Okurjalar region, a historical and outstanding area of Alanya, with a total of 50 apartments located on an area of 2413 m2. All apartments are designed as a comfortable living space with the best sea views. The location of the project will delight its owners with a public market, a kindergarten, a medical facility and a magnificent beach with all amenities.
The project consists of 2 five-story blocks, with planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. The area of apartments starts from 60 m2 to 145m2.
Completion is scheduled for June 2023.

