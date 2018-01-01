Residential complex Investicionnoe predlozhenie v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

The new project in the Mahmutlar area consists of two 9-story blocks. The distance to the sea is only 800 meters. This is one of the districts of Alanya, which is located between Kestel and Kargyjak. This area is located on the Mediterranean Sea, just 12 km from the center of Alanya from Gazipash Airport, only 30 km away.

The area is notable for its vibrant infrastructure, new shopping center, restaurants and shops.

The total area of the territory is 2529 m2., Types of apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. All apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, plumbing in bathrooms.

Complex infrastructure: outdoor / indoor pool, outdoor parking, cinema, games room, music room, mini club, games room, sauna, fitness, barbecue.