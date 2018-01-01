  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry v zhivopisnom rayone Avsallar

Residential complex Novye kvartiry v zhivopisnom rayone Avsallar

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 87,500
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v zhivopisnom rayone Avsallar
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 83 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Proekt na stadii stroitelstva v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Apartment building UNITED SUITES
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 74,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre odnogo iz samyh blagoustroennyh rayonov Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Investment-attractive residential complex
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v zhivopisnom rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 87,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v samom centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of apartments is from 48 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Sisli, Turkey

Fraser's Hospitality now at the heart of the Metropol!!!

Anthill Bomonti Residence is located in the most central district of Istanbul, Bomonti with top quality of finishing and facility management. With Fraser Place quality and previlage, you can enjoy the life in downtown with magnificent view and get top comfort.

Reason to Buy:

  • Fraser Place brand value
  • Specious rooms and apartments with Bosphorus view.
  • Best price and high prestige in downtown.
  • Easy access to all landmarks.

Distance Chart:

  • Sisli: 3 Min
  • Nisantasi: 5 Min
  • Besiktas: 5 Min
  • Taksim Square: 7 Min
  • Levent: 10 Min
  • Karakoy: 10 Min
  • Hagia Sophia: 15 Min
  • Bebek: 20 Min
  • Maslak: 20 Min
  • Cevahir Mall: 5 Min
  • Trump Mall: 5 Min
  • Istiklal Street: 7 Min
  • Zorlu Center. 10 Min
  • Galataport: 10 Min
  • Vadistanbul: 15 Min
  • E-5 Highway: 3 Min
  • TEM Highway: 10 Min
  • Bosphorus Bridge: 15 Min
  • Istanbul Airport: 30 Min
Residential complex Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba s vidom na gory
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58.5 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3400 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Realting.com
Go