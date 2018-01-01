  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v lesnoy chasti rayona Avsallar

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v lesnoy chasti rayona Avsallar

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 135,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v lesnoy chasti rayona Avsallar
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 950 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential quarter New apartments on the seafront in Twin Towers, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye proekt s horoshey infrastrukturoy v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential quarter Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v lesnoy chasti rayona Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 135,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 60 to 122 m2.Distance to the sea 1200 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: the area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the beach of Cleopatra, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing, and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Novyy proekt s shikarnymi vidami na krepost Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 45 to 155 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 79.2 to 163 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Realting.com
Go