Residential complex Sovremennyy proekt v rayone Avsallar - Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

In one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya Oba, the construction of a new large-scale complex surrounded by gardens began. The project has a special architectural concept and planning of recreation areas in the yard, the maximum of the territory is reserved for pools 3825 M ².

The complex is located close to the city center and basic infrastructure. The Oba area has been developing and building up rapidly in recent years. The complex is located in a closed territory with its own infrastructure. It is an ideal place to live with children and have a comfortable stay by the sea.

The project will consist of 7 blocks, 5 floors in a total of 268 apartments. Plot: 17800 m2

1 + 1 ( 50m2-110m2 ), 2 + 1 ( 85m2-135m2 ), 3 + 1

The distance to the sea will be 2600 m, for the convenience of the inhabitants of this LCD, a transfer to the sea is provided, which will run every 2 hours.