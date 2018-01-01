  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 245,000
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
About the complex

StayProperty presents you one of the largest and most unique projects in the Turkler - Alanya area. The project will consist of a luxurious 5-star hotel, investment apartments, townhouses and villas. The following plans are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, ranging from 72 to 366 m2.The project also offers townhouses with a 2 + 1 panic, with a total area of 118 m2.The residence also has villas with a layout of 5 + 1, with a total area of 349 to 361 m2. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
