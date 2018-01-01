  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy stroyaschiysya ZhK v centre Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 199,000
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58.2 to 151.1 m2. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from € 199,000
