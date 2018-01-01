  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kvartiry v uyutnom stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii

Residential complex Kvartiry v uyutnom stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 195,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Kvartiry v uyutnom stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 150 m2. Distance to the sea 400 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Demirtas, Turkey
Residential quarter Luxury Properties close to social amenities in Kestel Alanya
Yaylali, Turkey
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex under construction
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v proekte klassa lyuks - Tosmur Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kvartiry v uyutnom stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from € 195,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 5 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 158 to 498 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features children’s playgrounds, hiking trails, a hammam, a sauna, a mosque and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a cafe, a garden, a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Wi-Fi
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Canal - 2 minutes
  • TEM motorway - 5 minutes
  • E5 highway - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
Residential quarter Affordable Seafront Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-Unrivaled affordable sea view apartment in the prime location of Alanya Mahmutlar. Why buy this Alanya seafront property?-Seafront Apartment -Close to all social amenities -Affordable compared to another seafront properties Spacious Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar close to the beach and city centerThe apartment first line to the beach is finished 7 years ago and it has never been used. This seaside apartment is a spacious bright 2 bedroom apartment is 125 sqm. from the large terrace you can enjoy turquoise Mediterranean views. This beachfront apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Alanya offers a spacious living room with access to a stunning large sea view terrace. On the left side, a modern kitchen with a granite top is fitted. The affordable sea view apartment among the most exclusive buildings is only 200 meters to clock tower which is the center of Mahmutlar and as it is called centrum it is obvious that the apartment is walking distance to restaurants, pharmacy, and many other shops. under the apartment, the doctor is available 247. The public bus is passing just in front of the apartment. It is very easy to get to the airport by the public bus. This seaside property in a large complex with nice facilities, including a swimming pool, a landscaped garden. Features of Affordable seafront apartment in Alanya-Beachfront -Wireless internet -Swimming pool -Close to city centrum -Landscaped garden -Generator -Children pool -Ceramic Tiles -Double glazed   LocationThis apartment complex located in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar is about 15 km far from Alanya city center and the population is 34795 According to Turkish statistics in 2018. Mahmutlar is a holiday resort town so summertime many hotels and tourism are active in the city. There are many foreigners from all over the world who have bought their dream property in Mahmutlar.
Realting.com
Go