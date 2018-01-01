Residential complex Kvartiry v uyutnom stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii

Mahmutlar, Turkey

-Unrivaled affordable sea view apartment in the prime location of Alanya Mahmutlar. Why buy this Alanya seafront property?-Seafront Apartment -Close to all social amenities -Affordable compared to another seafront properties Spacious Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar close to the beach and city centerThe apartment first line to the beach is finished 7 years ago and it has never been used. This seaside apartment is a spacious bright 2 bedroom apartment is 125 sqm. from the large terrace you can enjoy turquoise Mediterranean views. This beachfront apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Alanya offers a spacious living room with access to a stunning large sea view terrace. On the left side, a modern kitchen with a granite top is fitted. The affordable sea view apartment among the most exclusive buildings is only 200 meters to clock tower which is the center of Mahmutlar and as it is called centrum it is obvious that the apartment is walking distance to restaurants, pharmacy, and many other shops. under the apartment, the doctor is available 247. The public bus is passing just in front of the apartment. It is very easy to get to the airport by the public bus. This seaside property in a large complex with nice facilities, including a swimming pool, a landscaped garden. Features of Affordable seafront apartment in Alanya-Beachfront -Wireless internet -Swimming pool -Close to city centrum -Landscaped garden -Generator -Children pool -Ceramic Tiles -Double glazed LocationThis apartment complex located in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar is about 15 km far from Alanya city center and the population is 34795 According to Turkish statistics in 2018. Mahmutlar is a holiday resort town so summertime many hotels and tourism are active in the city. There are many foreigners from all over the world who have bought their dream property in Mahmutlar.