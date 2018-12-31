Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - centr Alanii

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
from € 252,130
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 71.5 to 156.2 square meters. The distance to the sea is 350 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from € 252,130
Apartment building UNITED SUITES
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 74,000
48–149 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA

UNITED SUITES

This project will be finished in November 2022

The facilites of this project include:

-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor jacuzzi
-Sauna
-Gym
-Children's playground
-Children's playroom
-Lobby
-Barbecue space

Distance to the sea 2 km
+Shuttle to the sea

Distance to the Alanya center 3,5 km

Interior design of the apartment:

-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops
-Insulated windows
-Specially designed steel door with peephole
-Specially designed lacquered inner doors
-Tempered glass shower cabin
-Hilton bathroom sink

Includes one bedroom units 48 m² and a price of 74000 euros
Two-bdroom duplex units 149 m² and a price of 120000 euros

NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down paymen
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath and a sauna, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground, a shopping mall.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metrobus station - 1 minute
  • Hospital - 4 minutes
  • University - 5 minutes
  • Sea - 5 minutes drive
  • Airport - 33 minutes drive
Residential quarter 4-bedroom apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Информация Общая информация О проекте Этот проект расположен в Махмутларе, на небольшом склоне холма. Этот большой многоквартирный проект красиво расположен, в окружении средиземноморской зелени, всего в 800 метрах от песчаных пляжей. вы найдете все в 3 минутах ходьбы. Проект стартует в 2017 году и будет завершен 31.12.2018. Проект состоит из 2 больших блоков по 12 этажей и всего 86 больших квартир.  Особенности проекта -Мы рады предложить Вам 4-х комнатную квартиру в Алании по выгодной цене. Для тех, кто ищет просторную квартиру в Анье с множеством социальных мероприятий для детей и взрослых.   В проекте есть большие социальные объекты, такие как бассейн, фитнес-центр, парная, массажный кабинет после принятия солнечных ванн, турецкая баня.   Зачем покупать эту большую квартиру в Алании? - Уникальный проект квартиры с 4 и 5 спальнями в Алании - Красиво расположен на холме рядом с социальными удобствами и магазином -Выгодная цена
