  Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii

Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 235,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The residential complex includes apartments with a layout of 1 + 1, with a total area of 45 m2. The distance to the sea is 450 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from € 235,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v zhivopisnom rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 126 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security and a shopping mall close to the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer luminous apartments with large balconies and parking spaces.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a shopping mall, cafe and restaurants, kids' playgrounds, a garage.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a metro station and highways.

  • Park - 5 minutes
  • Forest - 5 minutes
  • Kadikoy - 21 minutes
  • Coast - 22 minutes
  • Airport - 8 minutes
Residential complex Prestizhnyy proekt v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new investment project is located in the prestigious Oba area and will be built on a land plot of 2650m2. The complex consists of 2 blocks of 22 apartments, a total of 44 apartments of various layouts. For sale are offered such apartment options as: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 3 + 1. All apartments are decorated in a modern style and are equipped with high quality materials. All windows will have a beautiful view of the mountains and the sea. Oba District is the closest area to the center of Alanya. Here are a new hospital, large shopping centers of the city: Kochtash, Metro and Alanium, landscaped parks and a promenade. For buyers, interest-free installment payments are provided until completion of construction.
Start of construction of the project April 2022, commissioning June 2023.
 

