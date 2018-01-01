  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii

Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 166,500
About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of apartments is from 50 to 148 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from € 166,500
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex is being built according to the state project and financed by the municipality of the district (Başakşehir Belediyesi), which gives confidence in the successful completion of the construction.

The residence features:

  • gym
  • spa center with a steam bath, a hamam and a sauna
  • indoor parking
  • around-the-clock security with video surveillance
  • large green areas and outdoor lounge areas
  • kids' playgrounds
  • swimming pool
Advantages

Good returns due to high rental demand from medical tourists.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Basaksehir is a green area with protected groves, botanical gardens and landscaped parks. In addition, the largest reservoir in Turkey, Sazlıdere, is located in this area - a place of rest for the local people.

With all the natural abundance in the area, infrastructure is developed too: there are three university hospitals, an international TED college and an Olympic stadium.

The area is considered the third center of Istanbul, locals often call it the city of health.

  • 9 minutes drive to the botanical garden
  • 12 minutes drive to E-5 Highway and 5 minutes to TEM Highway
  • 12 minutes drive to the reserve
  • 15 minutes walk to the nearest metro station
  • 20 minutes drive to the reservoir
  • 23 minutes drive to the new airport
  • 32 minutes drive to city center
