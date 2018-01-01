Residential complex Proekt v zelenoy chasti rayona Oba - Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey

The residential complex consists of five blocks and 9-storey. The complex has many features like a well-maintained garden, a waterfall inside the garden, a river pass between the blocks, tennis court, fitness, caretaker and 24 hours security, car parking area, BBQ, waterslide, minigolf Waterfall Residence Alanya first launched in 2009 and since then all apartments have been sold to a mix of international buyers, Norwegian, Swedish, Russian and Turkish. when you go inside the apartment there is a living room with open kitchen. From the Living room, you have access to the large balcony with a nice view of the garden. Enjoy your coffee with a nice panorama! the floor fitted with marble and double glazing windows Highlights of Waterfall Residence Apartment in Alanya-Very well maintained large garden -A waterfall and river consist between the blocks -Nice neighborhood -Close to supermarkets and beach Location of Waterfall ResidenceThe complex located in Tosmur, Alanya. Tosmur is a newly developed area and only 3 Km from the Alanya centrum. The complex is only 700 meter from the beach, the supermarket is just 20 meters, and within 5 minutes of walk, you can find everything for your daily needs. -Beach 10 minutes by walking and 3 minutes by car -Gazipasa-Alanya airport is 30 minutes -10 minutes drive to Alanya city centrum -5 minutes walk from Tosmur center