  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Proekt v zelenoy chasti rayona Oba - Alaniya

Residential complex Proekt v zelenoy chasti rayona Oba - Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 259,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Proekt v zelenoy chasti rayona Oba - Alaniya
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83 to 240 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury Life İn Ümraniye
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 589,472
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty pod investicii v razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar Alanya
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Proekt v zelenoy chasti rayona Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 259,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Luxurious residential complex just 50 meters from the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
The complex consists of 174 apartments located in 2 buildings. 1 + 1 (61 m2) 2 + 1 (82 m2) 2 + 1 (90 m2) 2 + 1 (135 m2) Penthouse 3 + 1 (190 m2) Penthouse Open and closed parkingOutdoor and indoor poolFitnessHamamSaunaMassage roomsGazebos for relaxationPlaygroundPlayroomCafe and pool barUnderpass to the seaSecurity 24/7GeneratorElevator
Residential quarter Waterfall residence in Alanya,Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
The residential complex consists of five blocks and 9-storey. The complex has many features like a well-maintained garden, a waterfall inside the garden, a river pass between the blocks, tennis court, fitness, caretaker and 24 hours security, car parking area, BBQ, waterslide, minigolf Waterfall Residence Alanya first launched in 2009 and since then all apartments have been sold to a mix of international buyers, Norwegian, Swedish, Russian and Turkish. when you go inside the apartment there is a living room with open kitchen. From the Living room, you have access to the large balcony with a nice view of the garden. Enjoy your coffee with a nice panorama!  the floor fitted with marble and double glazing windows   Highlights of Waterfall Residence Apartment in Alanya-Very well maintained large garden -A waterfall and river consist between the blocks -Nice neighborhood -Close to supermarkets and beach   Location of Waterfall ResidenceThe complex located in Tosmur, Alanya. Tosmur is a newly developed area and only 3 Km from the Alanya centrum. The complex is only 700 meter from the beach, the supermarket is just 20 meters, and within 5 minutes of walk, you can find everything for your daily needs.  -Beach 10 minutes by walking and 3 minutes by car -Gazipasa-Alanya airport is 30 minutes -10 minutes drive to Alanya city centrum -5 minutes walk from Tosmur center
Residential complex Faralya Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Faralya Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the developing area of Payallar near Alanya, close to all necessary infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 2,100 meters, a permanent free shuttle service is planned for residents of the complex. Payallar is a picturesque coastal area 14 km from the center of Alanya, 58 km from Gazipasha Airport. Payallar has a wide beach strip and excellent beaches. There is a good bus service between Payallar and Alanya, buses run every 5-7 minutes in the summer and every 10-12 minutes in the winter. Alanya city center can be reached in 15 minutes. Faralya Residence consists of two nine-story residential blocks, which include 112 comfortable apartments of various layouts and areas: apartments 1 + 1, ranging from 54 to 62 square meters. m, apartments 2 + 1, ranging from 72 to 74 square meters. m, duplexes 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, ranging from 99 to 172 square meters. m. Complex combined the three most important components of good housing: quality, comfort and accessibility. Housing in Payallar will be expensive every year due to excellent natural conditions and proximity to the center of Alanya. The deadline for the completion of the facility is June 2024.
Realting.com
Go