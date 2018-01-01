Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Yaylali, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

First Coast Project! It features its modern architecture, is located in one of the best areas of Alanya - Kestel, and definitely exceeds your expectations by quality standards. One of the options for apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 or 3 + 1 in this project is waiting for you. If you want to enjoy the sun on the beach in front of your house or have a good time in the outdoor pool or in the jacuzzi, this is what you need. In addition, the complex awaits you a playground, a fitness center, a cafe-bar and a sauna.

You will like the project with your coastal location and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and Alanya Castle.

Your house will be located in the center of the city life of Alanya, as well as in the middle of nature, with the Taurus Mountains behind you and the Mediterranean Sea in front of you. The complex is 15 minutes from the center of Alanya, 25 minutes from Gazipasha Airport and only 1 minute from the beach.