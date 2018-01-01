  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom rayone Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey
from € 128,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom rayone Gazipasha
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 40 to 130 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2800 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom rayone Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from € 128,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

A new residential complex in the style of coastal villas overlooking the Bosphorus. The apartments are finished in luxury quality, each apartment has a storage room and places in the underground garage.

On the territory of the residential complex will be located: a cafe, a recreation area, mini-greenhouses, gardens, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor and indoor pools, areas for children. There will also be pay-per-use communal areas: spa, home theater, music and game rooms, event hall, fitness room, squash court, futsal and mini basketball courts.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Kandilli area, on the Asian side of the city. This is one of the oldest districts of Istanbul overlooking the waters of the Bosphorus. Kandilli is a calm, quiet area with several urban forests.

  • Bus stop - 350 m
  • Pier Kandilli - 350 m
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmed Bridge - 2.9 km
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 5 km
Apartment building Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is located in the green area of ​​Bahcesehir, where luxury accommodation with comfortable living. A high-value investment through a continuous rental return for 15 years. It allows you to obtain Turkish citizenship by owning real estate. An opportunity for businessmen to invest in office apartments and shops. Services of high quality and all social facilities in the vicinity of your residence.
Residential complex 5-Star The Ritz Carlton Prestigious Nisantasi
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2022
Developer: W Estates

Overview:

project provides luxury apartments for people seeking the best and was designed as a timeless structure. In the center of Istanbul, this five-star complex was built to reflect a modern, peaceful way of living. The construction has been strategically placed to turn this Nisantasi area into a center for contemporary living for locals. In October 2022, the project will be finished.

 

Why Buy This Property:

  • The Classic Beauty of Iconic Buildings.
  • With the motto “Where urban luxury meets creativity,” rising. 
  • Amazing details with a focus on the essence. 
  • Citizenship by Investment has already been approved. 
  • Exceptional Quality and Spectacular Views. 
  • various unit sizes, including 1+1, 4+1, and penthouses.

 

Location:

Nisantasi, in the heart of Istanbul, is without a doubt the most affluent district in the city for people seeking a high standard of living close to renowned shopping districts, well-known brands, foreign boutiques, and other opulent amenities. Nisantasi is home to some of the city’s best restaurants, coffee shops, and pubs. Nisantasi has one of the highest concentrations of international residents and is conveniently close to important historical sites such as Taksim and Cihangir. Living in Nisantasi, one of the wealthiest and most educated regions, is a luxury; it is the place to be.

Nisantasi, located in the heart of Istanbul, is undoubtedly the most affluent district in the entire city for people looking for a high standard of living close to renowned shopping districts, well-known brands, foreign boutiques, and other opulent amenities. Some of the city’s top eateries, coffee shops, and pubs can be found in Nisantasi. One of the highest concentrations of international residents can be found in Nisantasi, which is also conveniently close to important historical sites like Taksim and Cihangir. It is a luxury to reside in Nisantasi, one of the wealthiest and most well educated regions; it is the place to be. 

Nisantasi is ideal for those looking to consider buying luxury properties in the city center. It has excellent public transportation connections, is only a few Metro stops from Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue, and residents never get tired of exploring the surrounding area.

Pricing and Availability:

Apartments with 1+1 bedrooms start at 110m2 and cost 900.000 Euro. 

Apartments with 2+1 bedrooms start at 141m2 and cost 1.100.000 Euro. 

Apartments with 3+1 bedrooms start at 284m2 and cost 2.100.000 Euro. 

Apartments with 4+1 bedrooms start at 285m2 and cost 2.500.000 Euro.

