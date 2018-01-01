Residential complex Kvartiry v stilnom proekte na etape stroitelstva - rayon Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

Residential complex in the very center of Alanya, 150 meters from the famous Cleopatra beach. Consists of one six-story complex with good infrastructure. On the ground floor there will be shops. There is also an outdoor pool. The complex includes apartments with a layout from 1 + 0 to 2 + 1. The price of the apartments includes furniture and household appliances. High rental profitability.

The project is located on one of the busiest streets of Alanya, close to shopping centers, banking and government agencies, hospitals and clinics, tax inspection, cadastral office, business centers and other socially significant facilities.

In addition, in the immediate vicinity are also located: fish and vegetable markets, public transport stops and a bus station.

This street is one of the most popular streets of Alanya among local residents and foreigners, it has many apart-hotels, cafes, restaurants, various grocery stores.

The end of the project in July 2023.