  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar

Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 99,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 Apartment area from 65 to 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa s shikarnymi vidami na Alaniyu rayon Tyurkler
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
Residence Apartment in the Business center of Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 99,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Exodus Aqua Deluxe Konakli
Konakli, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Residential complex of townhouses Exodus Aqua Deluxe – luxury real estate on the Mediterranean Sea. The complex is 200 meters from comfortable sandy beaches with breakwater. Near the project there is a recreation area in a coniferous forest with barbecue facilities and a panorama of the sea. 350 meters to the exit on the Antalya-Mersin highway, convenient transport interchange. Location: resort area 8 km from the center of Alanya, there are hotels and luxurious residences, complexes of villas. Start of construction: June 2022. Completion: May 2024.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!Konakly has everything you need for a comfortable stay all year round: grocery and hardware stores, bakeries, vegetable shops, cafes, restaurants, a night club, bank branches, and a farmers market. The main attraction of the region is beautiful beaches. The beaches in Konakly are clean with a shallow sandy or pebble surface, equipped with umbrellas, sunbeds and showers. There are also many cafes and restaurants on the beaches where you can taste local dishes and enjoy live music.
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
< p > The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apartments on each floor. The cost of apartments starts at 70,000 euros. < p > The great advantage of the complex is its close proximity to the famous Keikubat beach, only 200 meters away. Everything is within walking distance of the complex: bars, night clubs, embankments, marinas, shops, markets and parks. < p > The area of the complex is under protection around the clock, has an outdoor pool, in the vicinity of which a mini water park — is being built. There is also a bar and a restaurant, a children's play area of a closed nature and a barbecue area in the fresh air. On the ground floor you will find a reception with a concierge who will help with any questions. < p > Complex infrastructure: < ul > < li > Gardens and green alleys < li > Open pool < li > Children's pool < li > Pool bar < li > Lobby, reception, Concierge < li > Indoor pool < li > Fitness - Halle < li > Sauna, Hamam < li > Satellite TV < li > Internet < li > Children's playroom < li > Barbecue area < li > Viewer < Open parking lot > around the clock
Residential complex Novyy apartamenty v perspektivnom gorode Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipash - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 46 to 160 m2.The distance to the sea is 2800 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash, you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya have risen in price, the look of investors was addressed specifically to Gazipash. Modern new buildings began to appear here, the infrastructure of which is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer.
Realting.com
Go