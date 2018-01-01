  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy kompleks v Avsallare

Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy kompleks v Avsallare

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 89,650
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy kompleks v Avsallare
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 119 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Kemer, Turkey
Residential complex Roskoshnaya rezidenciya na etape stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy kompleks v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 89,650
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: FOA INVEST

A new premium residential complex located in the Beilikjuzi region, the European part. 

The Beilikjuju district is a very promising and attractive region in terms of investment and economic growth through the construction of the “ Istanbul ” shipping channel project, designed to reduce the traffic of the Bosphorus Strait. 

The residential complex has excellent transport accessibility due to its close proximity to the main transport hubs, so you can easily get to any desired part of the city.

The facility is located near the coastline and marina, where nearby, on the streets there are cozy cafes and restaurants offering their visitors Turkish cuisine, as well as fish caught in the Sea of Marmara. 

External infrastructure: West Istanbul Marina yacht parking, yacht club, Medilife Beylikdüzü Hospital, Marmara Park shopping center, Gürpınar Futbol Sahas stadium, PİRİ REİS PARKI park

The project is a residential complex consisting of 72 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 2, the area of which varies from 105 to 270 square meters.  
Internal infrastructure: air conditioning, barbecue area, gym, laundry room, sauna, hammam, outdoor pool, decorative pools.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75 to 100 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment

Why this property؟ It is within a privileged location in the Yakuplu neighborhood, one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Beylikdüzü. An investment opportunity near the most significant infrastructure projects in Turkey. It is next to the main transportation lines and close to public utilities and services. It is a family compound with spacious apartments and integrated social facilities. It has luxurious apartments with stunning views of the Marmara Sea and landscape.

Realting.com
Go