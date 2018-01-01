Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy kompleks v Avsallare

Marmara Region, Turkey

A new premium residential complex located in the Beilikjuzi region, the European part.

The Beilikjuju district is a very promising and attractive region in terms of investment and economic growth through the construction of the “ Istanbul ” shipping channel project, designed to reduce the traffic of the Bosphorus Strait.

The residential complex has excellent transport accessibility due to its close proximity to the main transport hubs, so you can easily get to any desired part of the city.

The facility is located near the coastline and marina, where nearby, on the streets there are cozy cafes and restaurants offering their visitors Turkish cuisine, as well as fish caught in the Sea of Marmara.

External infrastructure: West Istanbul Marina yacht parking, yacht club, Medilife Beylikdüzü Hospital, Marmara Park shopping center, Gürpınar Futbol Sahas stadium, PİRİ REİS PARKI park

The project is a residential complex consisting of 72 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 2, the area of which varies from 105 to 270 square meters.

Internal infrastructure: air conditioning, barbecue area, gym, laundry room, sauna, hammam, outdoor pool, decorative pools.