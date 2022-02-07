  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Avsallar

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 99,500
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Avsallar
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58 to 117 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life.
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 99,500
We present to your attention a complex of high quality construction, which will be located in the prestigious and one of the fastest growing areas of Alanya, Avsallar. The territory of the complex is well located at a distance of 1000 meters from the beach and just a few minutes walk from all social amenities such as shops, supermarkets, schools, kindergartens, ATMs, cafes, restaurants, public transport stops. The concept of the project provides for the construction of one 4-storey block and 16 apartments of 1 + 1 (56m2) and 4 + 1 duplex (165m2) layouts. The project provides for a comfortable landscaped inner area with a quiet and private area, which will be closed to outsiders.   Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Sauna Generator Fitness Playgrounds   Start of construction of the complex: 07.02.2022 Completion of the construction of the complex: 01.01.2023   Down payment 30%, the rest of the payment in installments for 3 months.
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 106 to 219 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Avsallar district has a developed infrastructure. Within walking distance from the complex there are educational institutions: schools, colleges and kindergartens, for shopping, residents of the residential complex will be able to go to numerous shops that are located nearby, as well as cafes, bars and restaurants nearby. By private transport, you can easily reach the center of Alanya in about 15 minutes, in addition to personal transport, residents of the complex will be able to use public transport: bus or taxi. This comfort-class complex from a developer with an excellent reputation is located in a quiet family area, in a location with favorable ecology, just 1 kilometer from Incekum beach and a pine forest. Such a neighborhood will allow you to spend time outdoors at any time of the year, have picnics or morning jogs. The complex will be located on a small closed area of ​​950 m2 with various layouts of apartments put into operation in a fine finish.   Start of construction of the complex: 01.09.2022 Completion of the construction of the complex: 01.09.2023   Down payment 30% of the balance of payment in installments for the entire period of construction of the complex.
