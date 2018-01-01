  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom Avsallare

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 122,500
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 240 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
The new apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 123 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1900 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer comfortable apartments with different layouts (from one to three bedrooms).

The residence consists of four buildings (two 15-storey and two 13-storey) and features a gym, a swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and green areas, a garage for 157 cars.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the European part of Istanbul, near international schools, five minutes away from E-5 Highway, ten minutes from TEM Highway, three kilometers from a metrobus station.

  • pharmacy - 260 m
  • supermarket - 300 m
  • bus stop - 350 m
  • sports complex - 450 m
  • hospital - 2.5 km
  • park - 3.5 km
  • westn marina - 10 km
Residential quarter New modern project in Avsallar area
Avsallar, Turkey
Роскошный проект в самом сердце Авсаллара.    Авсаллар – оживленный курортный город, расположенный в 140 км от аэропорта Анталии, на побережье Средиземного моря. Здесь чистые песчаные и галечные пляжи, роскошные отели, рестораны, бары, а также богатая природа.    Мы рады представить вам этот уникальный комплекс, строительство которого начнется в октябре этого года. Комплекс будет расположен всего в 650 метрах от пляжа, что является идеальным вариантом как для семейного отдыха, так и для комфортного проживания вдали от городской суеты. Этот проект будет построен на закрытой территории общей площадью 2,027 м² и будет состоять из одного 7-этажного здания и 41 квартиры.    КОМПЛЕКСНАЯ ИНФРАСТРУКТУРА:  Сауна  паровая комната  Комната отдыха  шкафчики  Туалет - Душ  Лобби  Спортзал  Кафетерий  Бассейн  Шезлонги у бассейна  Камелия  Детская площадка  Зона барбекю  ландшафтный сад    Планировка квартиры:  Апартаменты 1+1 (20)  Апартаменты 2+1 (10)  Дуплексы с садом 2+1 (2)  Дуплексы с садом 3+1 (3)  Пентхаус 2+1 (4)  Пентхаус 3+1 (2)    РАСПОЛОЖЕНИЕ:  До центра Аланьи: 20 км.  Аэропорт Анталии: 100 км  Аэропорт Газипаша: 65 км  До пляжа: 650 метров.  До торгового рынка: 100 метров.    Начало строительства: 30 октября 2022 г.  Окончание строительства: 30 октября 2024 г.
