Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar Alaniya

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 99,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar Alaniya
About the complex

Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 160 square meters. Distance to the sea 1500 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter New Project in Kargicak 100 meters to the Beach
Kargicak, Turkey
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 99,000
Residential quarter Seaside Apartment 1+1 for sale in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
We offer your attention seaside apartments for sale Alanya, Kestel in the new development area of the resort city of Alanya- Kestel. It is only 3 km from popular Oba centrum and 6 km from the historic center of Alanya. Kestel extends along the coastline between Mediterranean sea and mountain.  This spacious one bedroom apartment in Kestel area of 83 sqm. and has one bedroom,  one living room with open plan modern kitchen, one bathroom with modern fitted furniture and shower and a large terrace. The kitchen is designed modern and built-in appliances. This seaside apartment complex is located in Kestel district is only 20 meters from the sandy beach.You can swim in this beautiful Mediterranean just after you one minute from your apartment. There are some shops, cafes and supermarket are walking distance to this seaside apartment for sale in Alanya, Kestel. In the evening you can walk with your friend in parks or meet friends to for a cup of coffee in cozy cafes. The seaside complex has many features like a swimming pool, sauna, double glazing windows, internet, barbeque, and pergola. Key Features of Seaside Apartment for sale in Alanya, KestelJust 20 meters from the beachHigh-quality materials usedsaunaSwimming poolInternetBBQPergolaCeramic flooringGranite countertopHigh Gloss kitchen  
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v lesnoy chasti rayona Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 950 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
