  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Roskoshnaya rezidenciya na etape stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash

Residential complex Roskoshnaya rezidenciya na etape stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash

Akarca, Turkey
from € 93,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Roskoshnaya rezidenciya na etape stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 46 to 90 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, there is everything basic in Demirtash: 5 elementary schools, 2nd secondary schools, lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Highly liquid residential complex
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Roskoshnyy ZhK v centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Luxurious residential complex just 100 meters from the beach
Okurcalar, Turkey
Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Stroyaschiysya kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Roskoshnaya rezidenciya na etape stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
from € 93,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Antalya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: TURKREALT

The Cruise Collection is located in the Antalya development area, Altintash.

Large-scale construction is planned in the area with the development of all the necessary infrastructure, which will make it a "new Antalya center".

The apartments have

  • quality finishes;
  • fully equipped bathrooms;
  • radiant floor;
  • air conditioning in each room.
  • Cooking cabinets
  • appliances

    The advantage of the complex is its own Beach Club in the Lara area.
    A bus will run on a well-equipped beach every 2 hours.
    The transfer will also be made to the shopping centers and the airport.

    The deadline to operate the complex is - December 2023.

    The complex has:
     

    • In the territory of block 2 complex.
    • 12 - and floor buildings
    • 173 apartments.
    • In the territory of the open Olympic group
    • children's pool with slides
    • equipped recreational area
    • tennis court
    • basketball court
    • playground
    • fitness - center
    • hammam
    • sauna
    • bowling center
    • billiards
    • cinema
    • library
    • meeting room.

      As additional services, you can place orders without leaving your apartment: individual transfer, courier services, wind services. doctor, medical services.

      Prices:
      Apartments with 1 - the bedroom, 87 - 100 square meters M. m - from 127,000 euros
      Apartments with 2 - bedrooms, 113 - 123 m2 - from 203,000 euros
      Apartments with 3 - bedrooms, 138 - 186 square meters M. m - from 267,000 euros

       
Apartment building Istanbul Kaitehane Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is within a vital location next to the real estate development areas and the leading commercial and financial centers in Istanbul. The most important historical and archaeological landmarks in the city of the two continents are within walking distance from the project, such as the Hagia Sophia Mosque. It is surrounded by the most significant vital areas in European Istanbul, such as Sisli, Maslak, Besiktas, Taksim. International transportation lines, rapid transit, and bridges of the city of two continents are close to the project. It is an investment project with a high return, with a ready title deed, suitable for getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a parking, an outdoor swimming pool with a solarium and a decorative waterfall, a kids' playground, a green area, a cafe, a spa area, a fitness center, a pilates studio, a conference room, a games room.

Completion - October, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Kitchen appliances (oven, stove, hood, dishwasher)
Advantages

Instalments for 12 months with 50% initial payment.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 500 meters
  • E-5 highway - 3 km
  • Istanbul International Financial Center - 500 meters
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 16 km
  • New istanbul Airport - 52 km
  • Metro station - 100 meters
Realting.com
Go