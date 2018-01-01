Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Kleopatra - Alaniya

Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey

The project is located in the promising and developing Beyoglu district. Despite the central location of the complex, the atmosphere for residents is calm and quiet.

Designed by renowned architect Han Tumertekin, winner of the Aga Khan Award. The residential complex combines traditional style and modernism in architecture.

Down payment is 50%, and installments for 18 months.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the historic part of the city, within walking distance of Taksim Avenue and Galataport . Nearby there are museums, theaters, schools, restaurants, bars, designer stores and art galleries.

Within walking distance of the Tomtom Club, the cultural, educational and entertainment hub with a patio restaurant.