Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v Stambule - rayon Avdzhylar

Akarca, Turkey
from € 352,320
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v Stambule - rayon Avdzhylar
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 144 to 226 square meters. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Apart - hotel Roxi Residence
Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 129,900
57 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Mavi Invest

Project area 8600 square meters. Distance from the sea 2.5 km

Alanya, Upper Oba

4 residential buildings: A, B, C, D

Start of construction: May 2022.

Reliability: 4 floors

End of construction: July 2023.

Total number of apartments: 136

Building A: 36 apartments

Building B: 36 apartments

23 apartments: 1 + 1

13 apartments: 2 + 1

16 apartments: 1 + 1

17 apartments: 2 + 1

3 apartments 3 + 1

0 floor

1 + 1: 129.9, 134.9, 144 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 249.9 ( duplex with lawn ), 299.9 ( duplex with lawn ) thousand euros

0 floor

1 + 1: 136, 144 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 178, 188, 299 ( duplex with lawn ) thousand euros

1st floor

1 + 1: 135, 138, 147, 149.9 thousand. Euro

1st floor

1 + 1: 138, 147, 149 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 179, 192 thousand. Euro

2nd floor

1 + 1: 137, 139.9, 149.9, 154 thousand. Euro

2nd floor

1 + 1: 139.9, 154 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 182, 195 thousand. Euro

3rd floor ( duplex )

2 + 1: 207, 214.5, 222, 233 thousand. Euro

3rd floor ( duplex )

2 + 1: 214, 222, 233 thousand. Euro

3 + 1: 255, 278 thousand. Euro

There are 6 private underground garages in building A.

Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro

Building B has 5 private underground garages

Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro

Building C: 36 apartments

Building D: 28 apartments

27 apartments: 1 + 1

9 apartments: 2 + 1

15 apartments: 1 + 1

11 apartments: 2 + 1

2 apartments 3 + 1

0 floor

1 + 1: 129.9, 134.9, 144, 147 thousand. Euro

0 floor

1 + 1: 129.9, 144 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 222 thousand. Euro

1st floor

1 + 1: 135, 137, 138, 147, 149.9 thousand. Euro

1st floor

1 + 1: 135, 147 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 225 thousand. Euro

2nd floor

1 + 1: 137, 139.9, 154 thousand. Euro

2nd floor

1 + 1: 137, 149.9 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 229 thousand. Euro

3rd floor ( duplex )

2 + 1: 207, 214, 222, 233 thousand. Euro

3rd floor ( duplex )

2 + 1: 207, 222 thousand. Euro

3 + 1: 334 thousand. Euro

There are 6 private underground garages in building C

Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro

In building D. there are 3 private underground garages

Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro

Housing infrastructure

In apartments:

  • Children's playroom
  • Recreation room
  • Gym
  • Warehouse
  • Sauna
  • Hamam
  • Business Center
  • TV room
  • Coffee shop
  • Tennis court
  • Outdoor pool
  • Internal pool
  • Electric generator
  • 20 private underground garages
  • Open parking
  • Green area
  • Security system
    • Steel entrance door
    • Ceramogranite tiles
    • Doors for American interior rooms
    • Kitchen set
    • Water heater
    • Hydraulic system

       

      Lower cost:

      1 + 1: 129.9 thousand. Euro, area 57 square meters. meter

      2 + 1: 177 thousand. Euro, surface 84 square meters. meter

      3 + 1 duplex: 255 thousand. Euro, surface 165 square meters. meter

      Higher cost:

      1 + 1: 154 thousand. Euro, zone 57 and 58 square meters. meter

      2 + 1 duplex with grass: 299.9 thousand. Euro, surface 96 square meters. meter

      3 + 1 duplex: 334 thousand. Euro, surface 195 square meters. meter

      Exclusive design:

      2 + 1 duplex with grass: 249.9 thousand. Euro, zone 92, 93 and 96 square meters. meter
Residential complex Novye kvartiry-penthausy v kompleksa s infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The residential complex presents penthouses 2 + 1 with an area of 105 m2. Distance to the sea 960 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neposredstvennoy blizosti k prolivu Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, garden duplexes 3 + 1 and 4 + 1, penthouses 6 + 2, 8 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 108.94 to 428.29 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
