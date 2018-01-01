  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar

Residential complex Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar

Akarca, Turkey
from € 190,500
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83.5 to 99.7 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Obe
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s unikalnymi vidami v rayone Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter New Apartments and Penthouses in Alanya Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v spalnom rayone Bashakshehir - Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar
Akarca, Turkey
from € 190,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with different layouts (from 1 to 4 bedrooms).

The residence features swimming pools and landscaped green areas, a parking, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a fitness room and a sauna, restaurants, cafes and shops.

Completion - February, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on E-5 highway.

  • Beach - 1 km
  • School - 2 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • Metro station - 500 meters
  • City center - 30 km
  • Airport - 20 km
Residential complex Zhiloy proekt v odnom iz centralnyh rayonov evropeyskoy chasti Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kyagytkhan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 90 to 95 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex ZhK v samom serdce sovremennoy chasti Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: FOA INVEST

This facility is located in the Bashaksehir region of the European part of Istanbul — in the heart of the new modern part of the city. It is located near the intersection of the O-7 and E-80 motorways and has convenient access to each of them. In walking distance from the facility is a metro station. 

The residential complex is located next to the Olympic stadium Ataturk. Nearby is one of the largest Istanbul hospitals. The area is actively developing. Nearby there are many educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, cafes, restaurants, entertainment. There is also a Botanical Park nearby, where it is easy to go for a walk.

The facility occupies 39 thousand square meters. A significant part of them is reserved for green spaces. The buildings of the project are specially located at a considerable distance from each other to make the yard greener.

In total, 453 apartments are offered at the facility. For the purchase, 47 commercial premises on the first floors of buildings are also available. A wide variety of layouts is available: from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1. On the lower floors are apartments with their own gardens. The apartments on the upper floors have large balconies. 

The facility has an indoor pool that you can use all year round. Residents also have access to a sauna and hammam, a gym, open sports grounds. Near the artificial pond on the territory there is a cafe where it is especially pleasant to relax in good weather. For small residents there is a large playground with game equipment for different ages.

Realting.com
Go