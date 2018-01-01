  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex ZhK v investicionno privlekatelnom rayone Stambula - Bagdzhylar

Residential complex ZhK v investicionno privlekatelnom rayone Stambula - Bagdzhylar

Akarca, Turkey
from € 111,750
Share using:
QR
Residential complex ZhK v investicionno privlekatelnom rayone Stambula - Bagdzhylar
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75 to 150 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry-dupleksy v perspektivnom rayone Alanii - Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Elegantnyy ZhK v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov evropeyskogo Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Stroyaschiysya kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex ZhK v investicionno privlekatelnom rayone Stambula - Bagdzhylar
Akarca, Turkey
from € 111,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 82.5 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 115,352
91–277 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Extra Property

Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA TUZLA (Asian side, Tuzla region). An amazing project with a view of the sea and the princesses islands (80%) is ready to offer a quality lifestyle and investment opportunity. Project features: - 474 apartments + 160 home offices + 126 commercial stores 6% rental guarantee for 3 years Minimum Post-Handover Profit 40% - The title deed is ready! - Title deed fees are free in September 2022 Available for nationality - Metro 2 minutes Marmaray Station: 2 minutes Viaport Court Coy 10 minutes Fiamarin Tuzla: 8 minutes Okan Hospital 1 minute Sabiha Gokcen Airport 12 minutes Bosphorus bridges 30 minutes Sultanahmet Square 35 minutes First payment 50% installment 12 months
Residential complex Proekt zhilogo kompleksa po investicionnym cenam v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47.5 to 190 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with greenery, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Realting.com
Go