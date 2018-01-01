Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul

Yaylali, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

A comfortable residential project is located in the elite and developing area of Alanya - Kestel, where there are beaches, mountains and green forests. The complex is located near the street, beach and the Dim River. This residential project, consisting of 5 floors and 20 apartments, offers living quarters from 1 + 1 to 4 + 2. The project is a small cozy residential complex with a comfort infrastructure.

The distance to the sea will be 750 meters, to the center of Alanya 6 km, and to the airport of Gazipasha 35 km.

Completion is expected in September 2023. Hurry up to buy real estate on favorable terms!