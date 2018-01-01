Residential complex Novye kvartiry v prestizhnom rayone Basin Express - Bagdzhylar Stambul

Fatih, Turkey

Have you ever had a house as 150 years old factory? Do you want to smell the soul of history before sleep? Do you think its only possible in movies or netflix? I think you dont have idea what can be possible in Istanbul.

The old railway maintanence station renovated for the investors who in love with Istanbul. Has direct view to Marmara Sea, next to Eurosia Tunnel and easy access to Asian Side, surrounded with Byzantion walls and Yedikule Castle. Totally ready to move with title deed and its the time to have this experince.