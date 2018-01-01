  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 330,000
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 196 to 333 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
