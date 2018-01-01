  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy ZhK klassa lyuks v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula - rayon Bahchelievler

Akarca, Turkey
from € 665,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bakhchelievler district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 150 to 197 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Akarca, Turkey

Akarca, Turkey
from € 665,000
We offer spacious apartments with terraces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights in the area. In Kadiköy you'll find numerous shops and galleries, cozy cafes and luxury restaurants, parks and promenades, beautiful historic buildings and places of interest.
An excellent offer in our portfolio is an apartment from the owner in the Mahmutlar area, with a total area of 115 m2. The layout of apartment 2 + 1 includes a living room combined with an American-style kitchen, two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 bathroom and two balconies. The apartment is located on the 10th floor and is oriented to the southwestern side of the world. The apartments are fully equipped with furniture, as in the photographs presented. The 2000 building complex has an outdoor swimming pool, a gazebo for relaxation, a children's playground and a car park on the territory. The distance to the sea is about 1 km. Mahmutlar is the most Russian-speaking area, the population is about 50,000 people, here the farmers market passes twice on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
-Newly constructed! This modern apartment in Alanya set an ideal location of Mahmutlar boast up with 5-stars social activities. Perfectly located close to centrum, used last fashion materials, walking distance to the beach. Modern apartment for sale in AlanyaThis modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Alanya Mahmutlar district is close to many social amenities like shops, small hospital, public bazaar, bank and restaurants. This apartment in Mahmutlar is just 450 meters to the beach, 100 meters to public bus stop. Apartments with 5-star hotel standards are consist of one blocks and there are many features like the professıoal managed spa center, swımmıng pool, fıtness center, caretaker and 24/7 security service in this complex   General Features of this modern apartment in AlanyaSwiming poolMassage roomSteam roomFitness centerIndoor poolSatellite TVElevatorGenarator    Interior featuresHigh-quality Ceramic floorDouble glazed sliding doorAluminium balcony railingShower cabinetHidden LED lightingHigh gloss kitchen
