  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul

Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 269,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 129 to 249 square meters. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v proekte s bogatoy infrastrukturoy - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residence ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
Residential quarter One bedroom elegant apartment in Alanya Oba Center
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Недорогая квартира в рассрочку в Демирташе
Demirtas, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
from € 269,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55.5 to 108.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, this is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort apartment. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey

The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000+ different type of units from 1+1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertaintment hall, 1st class facilities, unique and priceless seaview and shopping mall. Actually its more than a project its a town with itself.
Residential complex Kvartiry na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 205 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Realting.com
Go