Residential complex Elitnyy proekt nedaleko ot centra goroda v rayone Bagdzhylar

Kargicak, Turkey

-This luxury penthouse furnished for sale in Alanya, Kargıcak is guaranteeing relaxing time for your holiday home. The complex is located in the peaceful and beautiful neighborhood. Kargicak is just 25 KM from Gazipaşa-Alanya international airport and it is a popular suburban region of Alanya. This luxury penthouse in Alanya is walking distance to the beach and shopping mall. Along the way to the beach, you are walking among the exotic banana garden which gives you peace of mind. This modern penthouse in Alanya was finished in 2013 and consists 26 units in 8 blocks, each and every apartment its own touch. This modern spacious apartment wall painted to the off-white color combined with the large sliding door. the penthouses have two floors and the total living area is between 246-288 m2. The first floor has a spacious living room with open plan kitchen and large terrace. All penthouse in Alanya has a modern designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double glazed sliding PVC doors, electric water heater, bathroom floor heating, luxury serial ceramic, airconditioning in every room, wireless internet system. LocationThis superb complex is located in Kargicak. Kargicak is 20 km far from Alanya historical center and known with beautiful banana garden and modern developments. There are nice villas and banana garden close around this modern penthouse in Alanya. the beach is 850 meters and only shopping mall is just 800 meters from the complex Features of Modern penthouse in Alanya, Kargıcak Large Swimming pool Swimming pool for children Waterslides Sun terraces with sunbeds Minimarket Fitness centerGeneratorWell managed complex