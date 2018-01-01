  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot metro - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul

Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot metro - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 367,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot metro - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of apartments is from 106 to 175 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residence New Life
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 175,000
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Uyutnyy dom u morya v Alanii - Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot metro - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
from € 367,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building EMERALD TOMUK
Mersin, Turkey
from € 73,000
70–92 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
< p > INVALUABILITY TOURKEY / MERSIN < / p >< p > For sale apartment < / p >< p > Number of rooms: 2 + 1/1 + 1 < / p >< p > Area: 2 + 1 - 92.4 m2 / 1 + 1 - 70.12 m2 < / p >< p > Address: Tomuk district < / p >< p > Floor: One block - 10 floors < / p >< p > End of construction in June 2023 < / p >< p > Total territory 2 194 m2 < / p >< p > On the floor there are 5 apartments < / p >< p > Closed area < / p >< p > Pool < / p >< p > Open Sports Playground < / p >< p > Security 24/7 < / p >< p > Video surveillance < / p >< p > Children's playground < / p >< p > BBQ Area < / p >< p > Recreation Rush < / p >< p > Elevator < / p >< p > Generator < / p >< p > Autoparking < / p >< p > Sea 250 m < / p >< p > Cost: < / p >< p > 70.12 m2 from 60 000 < / p >< p > 92.4 m2 from 75 000 < / p >< p > Prepayment - 50% < / p >< p > Spread for 10 months. < / p >< p > Prices need to be specified for specialists < / p >< p > For real estate issues, write and call: Anastasia < / p >
Residential quarter Beautiful centric Apartment with large pool close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
We offer you a beautiful apartment in the city center in Mahmutlar, Alania.  The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, American-style kitchens with a living room and a balcony. The apartment is fully furnished, there are all the necessary household appliances and furniture.  The complex is located in the city center near all the necessary infrastructure-shops, pharmacies, banks, restaurants. The sea is only 200 meters away.  Infrastructure: pooling equipment parks kalifhamamam
Residential quarter New Investment Project in Alanya, Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
-we are delighted to offer you the new-build investment project in Alanya, Oba. The project ideally located 5 minutes from centre of  Alanya, Oba and beaches, flanked by beautiful residential complex, street and shops, we find this exclusive new residential complex offering 48 new Alanya apartments for sale   new-build project located in Alanya, Oba. Oba ideal residential area for permanent and holiday houses. Ideally located project close to social amenities and beach. only 700 meters to the sandy beach, 250 meters to Bashkent private hospital, 500 meters to the ne highway, 1000 meters to Metro supermarket, 1100 meters to the new municipality.    The project consists of two four-story blocks, in a total of 48 apartments and 8 shops. The complex has a swimming pool, a Turkish bath, sauna, massage room, game room, cinema room, fitness center, wifi, and kids club. The project is ideally located, close to everywhere. Interest-free Installment payment until the end of the project. The price is about 10% cheap compare to other projects, so it is a good investment for those who want to invest in real estate in Alanya. Because of its location and infrastructure, it's ideal for the long term and short-term renting.
Realting.com
Go