  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey

Residential complex Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey

Akarca, Turkey
from € 489,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bakyrkoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 85 to 322 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Exodus Aqua Deluxe Konakli
Konakli, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a well-developed infrastructure
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii blizko k moryu - rayon Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the European district
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey
Akarca, Turkey
from € 489,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Apartment with seaside views in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
The complex with a total area of ​​1400 m2 consists of one 5-storey block in a fenced area just 100 meters from the beach. Panoramic glazing of apartments provides high insolation and offers unforgettable views of the sea and Taurus Mountains. The advantages of the project are low-rise, spacious planning solutions, unique own infrastructure and location on the second coastline in the Alanya Kargicak region. The owners of the apartments will have full access to the services and impeccable service of the international level, and to all related infrastructure, which will include: an outdoor pool, a sauna, a gym, a children's playroom, a children's pool and much more.   The total number of apartments - 24 pcs. 1+1–(20) from 58.4 m2 to 64.3 m2 2+1–(2) duplex 128.6 m2 3+1–(2) duplex – 145 m2 Open pool Children's swimming pool Gym Sauna Rest zone Children's playroom Children playground Lobby outdoor parking Elevator Garden Generator Central satellite system caretaker Start of construction - April 2022 Completion of construction - May 2023.
Residential complex Attractive apartments in the center of Oba
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We are glad to offer you an upscale project, which consists of one 4-story block and 28 apartments. Excellent apartments located right in the center of Oba-Alania, within walking distance of the beach. Available there are apartments: 1 + 1 from 44m2. up to 67m2. and 3 + 1 from 144m2. up to 198 m2. Residential Project is just 450 meters from the sandy beach, 100 meters from the Carrefour supermarket and within walking distance of all consumer needs, such as shops, restaurants, banks, boutiques, hospitals and school.
Beginning of the project January 2022, completion July 2023. Payment method: down payment of 40%, the balance of the amount is divided by interest-free installments until the end of construction.
Residential complex Residential complex with a garden and swimming pools, in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Residential complex in Tarabya, one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, surrounded by greenery.

The project has 24 garden duplexes, 24 rooftop duplexes and a private luxury villa.

Also, the residential complex has swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna, sunbathe terraces, a yoga studio, a playground, a basketball court, and parking space, and 24/7 security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Video surveillance system
  • Fire extinguishing system
  • Alarm system
  • Smart home system
  • Stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and extractor fan
  • Video intercom
  • Air conditioner
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located near the metro station and the city center.

Tarabya is a quiet area of Istanbul in Turkey, on the European shore of the Bosphorus. In addition to historical monuments, Tarabya is known for its fish restaurants.

Realting.com
Go