  Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bagdzhylar - Stambul

Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bagdzhylar - Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 223,500
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bagdzhylar - Stambul
About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75 to 100 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Akarca, Turkey
Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
  The property is located in Cikcilli, Alanya situated in a quiet, friendly neighbourhood, flanked by exotic banana garden, close to all commercial shops such as supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies and many other amenities.   There are two houses in the building, our property has first two-floor, has a view to a swimming pool, city and green area.  this semi-detached house is very well kept, nicely designed and it has floor heating in every bathrooms   Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Waterslides Sauna Table tennis Fitness Generator   Distance to the sea 1500 m. City center 2.4 km. Alanyum Shopping Center 1350 m. Grocery stores 250 m.  
Istanbul Kağıthane Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It guarantees you get Turkish citizenship and will bring you a comfortable life in Istanbul. High investment specifications due to its proximity to the world of trade and finance and tourist attractions. Ready title deeds; the prices are the best in the real estate market with possible installments. In the middle of the express transportation node, near the main roads in the city. Modern apartments with smart systems and views of the green areas and urban areas.
Faralya Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Faralya Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the developing area of Payallar near Alanya, close to all necessary infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 2,100 meters, a permanent free shuttle service is planned for residents of the complex. Payallar is a picturesque coastal area 14 km from the center of Alanya, 58 km from Gazipasha Airport. Payallar has a wide beach strip and excellent beaches. There is a good bus service between Payallar and Alanya, buses run every 5-7 minutes in the summer and every 10-12 minutes in the winter. Alanya city center can be reached in 15 minutes. Faralya Residence consists of two nine-story residential blocks, which include 112 comfortable apartments of various layouts and areas: apartments 1 + 1, ranging from 54 to 62 square meters. m, apartments 2 + 1, ranging from 72 to 74 square meters. m, duplexes 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, ranging from 99 to 172 square meters. m. Complex combined the three most important components of good housing: quality, comfort and accessibility. Housing in Payallar will be expensive every year due to excellent natural conditions and proximity to the center of Alanya. The deadline for the completion of the facility is June 2024.
