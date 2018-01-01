  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartiry v investicionnom rayone Basin Express - Bahchelievler Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 277,000

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bakhchelievler district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 78 to 116 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Akarca, Turkey

Akarca, Turkey
from € 277,000
European side - Eyyup

This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available.

Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway.

The list price for 2 bedrooms units starts from 3,645,000 TL.
< p > A Luxury class residential complex is located in the picturesque Alanya suburb of Avsallar. The seven-story building covers an area of 2,300 square meters, in total including 49 apartments of various designs. The apartments are renovated, there are integrated appliances. Heating system and beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea. LCD offers several apartment options: < ul > < li > Apartments 1 + 1, area 54.5 − 55.5 sq. M. m; < li > Apartments 2 + 1, area 76.5 square meters. meter; < li > Penthouse 2 + 1 duplex, with an area of 110 square meters. meter; < li > Penthouse 3 + 1 duplex, with an area of 150 square meters. meter. < p > LCD is very close to the pine forest, which makes the air magical. Within walking distance there is everything you need: shops, bars, cafes, educational institutions, a hospital, parks and much more. The famous Injekum beach, which receives the blue flag for its cleanliness, is a 15-minute walk from the complex. Alanya Tourist Center is just a 10 minute public transport. < p > In the vast territory of the complex there is everything for a comfortable life by the sea. There is a garden with flowers, an outdoor pool, a restaurant, a gym, a sauna and a bathhouse, a playground and other necessary services. On the ground floor, a concierge reception will be organized to help you with any questions, from home to personal requests. < p > Infrastructure: < ul > < li > Green streets and garden < li > Outdoor pool < li > Concierge services < li > Cafe - bar < Pool cover > Turkish, sauna, steam bath < li > Massage room < li > Cinema < li > Free Wi - Fi < li > Satellite TV < li > Room games < Conversation and barbecue area> Rear generator < li > Closed parking < li > CCTV cameras < li > Regular transfer to the beach
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 174 square meters. The distance to the sea is 770 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
