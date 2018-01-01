  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Proekt roskoshnoy rezidencii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 231,300
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 67 to 241 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter Chic apartments for sale in a Desirable area in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-It is located in a quiet and pleasant area where you can take beautiful walks. This chic apartment offers high standards of living, affordable prices, and comfort Why we love this property- Flanked by the green Mediterranean garden - It- Just 5 minutes walk from the beach and restaurants - Affordable prices Chic Apartments for sale close to the beach and restaurantsThis chic apartment is desirably located in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Mahmutlar is just 15 km far away from Alanya center. Mostly there are new build Properties are available and it is very attractive for international buyers such as Swedish, Russian, Irish, and other European buyers. This beautiful residential complex just Walking distance of the beach and many shops & restaurants. This affordable apartment is flanked by green banana gardens and Mediterranean flora and no other building is coming around coz there are historical walls around the project. The apartment is built to a very high standard and spec, with an open-plan style living room, terraces with amazing banana garden views, and sea views from the high floors. The complex offer On-site amenities include a pool, gym, lobby, sauna  
Residential complex Residential complex with modern infrastructure
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

First Coast Project! It features its modern architecture, is located in one of the best areas of Alanya - Kestel, and definitely exceeds your expectations by quality standards. One of the options for apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 or 3 + 1 in this project is waiting for you. If you want to enjoy the sun on the beach in front of your house or have a good time in the outdoor pool or in the jacuzzi, this is what you need. In addition, the complex awaits you a playground, a fitness center, a cafe-bar and a sauna.

You will like the project with your coastal location and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and Alanya Castle.

Your house will be located in the center of the city life of Alanya, as well as in the middle of nature, with the Taurus Mountains behind you and the Mediterranean Sea in front of you. The complex is 15 minutes from the center of Alanya, 25 minutes from Gazipasha Airport and only 1 minute from the beach.
Residential quarter Cosy aparment in Alanya nearby beach and Tosmur centrum
Karakocali, Turkey
-Welcome to your new life in Alanya! This Apartment for sale in Alanya, Tosmur with swimming pool and the large Mediterranean landscaped garden is close to many restaurants, Turkish bath, and beach. Exclusive sought-after neighborhood apartment is on the way to popular Dim river which has a lot of Fish restaurant on the river where you can have fish on the river. foot in the cold water  but your foot can be a bit cold well managed Apartment complex Alanya  has 24/7 security services and some other features like lift, gardener, children playground, children pool The apartment is 62 sqm and located on the second floor facing the south. The sunny and calm balcony and view towards Dimcay river, Kestel area, and Tosmur centrum. Nice to have coffee. The cozy apartment for sale has one bedroom, bathroom and an integrated living room with open plan kitchen opens to a balcony.In the living room, there are two sofas, both can have sleeping beds so total 6 beds in the apartment in Alanya. Features of Cosy Apartment for sale in AlanyaAir conditioningIntegrated kitchenwareIntercom between flat and entrance doorQuality tiles on floorsFully tiled bathroomWater heaterInternetTV channelsElevator 
