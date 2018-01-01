  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii na stadii stroitelstva v Bahchelievler Stambul

Residential complex Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii na stadii stroitelstva v Bahchelievler Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 598,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii na stadii stroitelstva v Bahchelievler Stambul
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bakhcheliever district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 115 to 307 m2.  Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Stylish residential complex in the Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 150,000
Residential complex Spacious apartment in Oba
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii na stadii stroitelstva v Bahchelievler Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
from € 598,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa v Kargydzhake Alaniya
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Premium complex of villas and apartments in the Kargicak area.

The premium complex of villas and apartments in the Kargicak area on the Alanya coast, surrounded by the Taurus Mountains and coniferous forests with stunning panoramic sea views.

The design of the facades and public spaces of the complex was developed by the British design bureau LAPPARTMENT 66, taking into account the latest world trends.

The total area is 38,913 m2, the infrastructure for comfortable living and spending time is 8000 m2.  The residential complex consists of 40 villas 4 + 1 with an area of 338 m2 with a private pool, terrace and 7 five-story blocks. On the floor in 6 blocks of 4 apartments of different layouts: 1 + 1 ( 81 -113 m2 ), penthouse 2 + 1 ( 180 m2 ), 3 + 1 ( 177-196 m2 ) and penthouse 4 + 1 ( 351-370 m2 ). In the 7th block all apartments 1 + 1 ( 81-113 m2 ).

For residents of villas and penthouses, 1 garage and a set of SMEG kitchen appliances as a gift.  All villas and apartments are rented in a clean finish. In the facade decoration of villas, Flextone – unique building material is used on 80% consisting of natural components.

Everything for life without worries

  •  Concierge service 24/7
  •  WI-Fi and Webcams on the territory of ( office on the territory of LCD )
  • Car Parking Services
  • Transfer to the beach
  • Business space for work and meetings
  • Shops
  • Laundry and atelier services

Everything for children

  • Children's center with developing programs for children of different ages
  • Children's pool and water slides
  • Games and cinema
  • Nanny

Bathroom and SPA

Paradise for connoisseurs of the Russian bath - ice font, brooms, essential oils. Services of a professional bunny and masseuse.

  • Paired
  • Pools and ice domes
  • Salt and grass rooms
  • Massage rooms
  • Recreation areas
  • Billiards
  • Aroma and Finnish sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Indoor pool
Residential complex Goryaschee predlozhenie ot sobstvennika
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Alanya

Avsallar district, LCD Carmel Twins apartment 14, Block A

Apartment 1 + 1

• Area: 44 m2

• 3rd floor / 9-story building /

• Cleaning

• Built-in kitchen

• Sun node - 1

• Balcony – 1

• Southwest

• Sea view

• Distance from the sea – 1.4 km.

• Shuttle to the sea, Fitness center, Open / Closed playground, Open parking, Generator, Outdoor pool, Indoor pool, Children's pool, Water park, Sauna, Turkish bath, Parnaya, Jacuzzi, Massage, Video surveillance, Concierge, Conversation / Barbecue, Chess on the court.

• Infrastructure: The complex is located 200 meters from the center of Avsallar, within walking distance of the store, schools, markets, cafes, coffee houses, restaurants, bars, public transport and the beach.

End of construction December 2023.
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Mersin, Turkey
from € 66,688
70 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
< p > LCD: TÖMÜK PANAROMA is located in an ecological area with a wide range of sandy beaches and a cultural promenade. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, pn. Tomuk. < / p >< p > Mercin Marina is a 30-minute drive away. < br / >Start of construction: April 2021. < br / >Construction end: March 2023. < / p >< p > Costs: < br / >1 + 1 65 sqm from 40,000 € < br / >2 + 1,110 sqm from 52,000 € < / p >< p > Special offer: 30% advance and quota plan in equal parts per month until the completion of the construction; < br / >From the developer: parquet, clean decoration, tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, kitchen and bar set, wardrobe, sanitary and shower. < / p >< p > Project features: water park, outdoor children's and adult pool, playground, barbecue and relaxation chin, electric generator, outdoor gym, 24-hour video surveillance, 24-hour security, landscaping.

< p > < br / >For more information, contact us at each courier: < br / >Alexander < / p >
Realting.com
Go