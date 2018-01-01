  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZhK na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva vozle socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir

Akarca, Turkey
from € 430,000
About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 140 to 190 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
