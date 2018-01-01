Residential complex Novyy proekt s prekrasnym vidom na ozero v rayone Avdzhylar

Marmara Region, Turkey

The residential complex is being built according to the state project and financed by the municipality of the district (Başakşehir Belediyesi), which gives confidence in the successful completion of the construction.

The residence features:

gym

spa center with a steam bath, a hamam and a sauna

indoor parking

around-the-clock security with video surveillance

large green areas and outdoor lounge areas

kids' playgrounds

swimming pool

Advantages

Good returns due to high rental demand from medical tourists.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Basaksehir is a green area with protected groves, botanical gardens and landscaped parks. In addition, the largest reservoir in Turkey, Sazlıdere, is located in this area - a place of rest for the local people.

With all the natural abundance in the area, infrastructure is developed too: there are three university hospitals, an international TED college and an Olympic stadium.

The area is considered the third center of Istanbul, locals often call it the city of health.