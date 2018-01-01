  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul

Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 709,000
Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 193 to 347 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
from € 709,000
Akarca, Turkey
from € 709,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 45 to 122 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v rayone Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 4 + 1.Area from 49 to 214 m2.Distance to the sea 3000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. The center of Alanya and the Oba region are separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is there in the Oba area: the Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, the Turkish Bim supermarkets, A101, Şok, Migros et al., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan hardware store, boutiques and brand stores of leading brands. Here is also the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, but in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex Kvartiry v stilnom proekte na etape stroitelstva - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 52 to 115 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
