Residential complex Elitnye kvartiry v samom krupnom proekte Stambula

Akarca, Turkey
from € 300,000
Residential complex Elitnye kvartiry v samom krupnom proekte Stambula
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 71 to 230 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Akarca, Turkey
A comfortable residential project is located in the elite and developing area of Alanya - Kestel, where there are beaches, mountains and green forests. The complex is located near the street, beach and the Dim River. This residential project, consisting of 5 floors and 20 apartments, offers living quarters from 1 + 1 to 4 + 2. The project is a small cozy residential complex with a comfort infrastructure.

The distance to the sea will be 750 meters, to the center of Alanya 6 km, and to the airport of Gazipasha 35 km.

Completion is expected in September 2023. Hurry up to buy real estate on favorable terms!
Developer: FOA INVEST

The residential complex is located in the very center of Istanbul near two business districts of Levent and Maslak. The facility consists of 4 buildings with apartments of various layouts. 

According to a study by Forbes Turkey, the residential complex has become the highest-income project. 

The location of the project next to the historic Halich tram line ( Golden Horn ) - Kemerburgaz plays a key role in the development of the area. A 25-kilometer route runs between Santral İstanbul and Kemerburgaz. Nearby are the TEM and D-100 motorways

The project has a developed infrastructure. Around there are many shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, art centers, as well as transport hubs.

Eight universities are located at once in the on foot or convenient transport accessibility from the facility. It is also convenient to get from the complex or take transport to a dozen shopping centers, and the path to the Belgrade Forest will take only 20 minutes. There are ten private and public clinics in the area, which are simply accessible on foot or by public transport.

For 5 years, the projected increase in property rental prices in the Seyrantepe area will reach 74.6%, and in Istanbul as a whole — 46.7%. The selling price at Seyrantepe will reach 87%, and in Istanbul as a whole — only 70.7%.

The facility has a variety of layouts from 1 + 0 to 4 + 1 with an area of 38 to 226 square meters. In buildings up to 12 floors, 707 residential premises with indoor or open balconies, panoramic or garden terraces are available.

The residential complex has everything you need for a healthy lifestyle: indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center and SPA, a sauna and a hammam. 72% the territory is occupied by a garden and a walking area with a landscape design, there is a children's playground, and an artificial river flows nearby. The buildings also have cinemas, a conference room, a library, a karaoke room, a music studio and a children's play club.
-Top-quality apartments, very nice location in Oba Alanya, Full social facility. What else do you need from a holiday home?  Trio City Blue is a well-known complex in Oba with a very good management system. The complex was built-in 2012. The Trio City Blue is in a prime location. Just 500 meters to the beach, 200 meters to the hospitals. when you step out you will find a grocery shop, restaurants, car rental, supermarket. The area is a very good residential area with its clean and flat streets. It's close to everything you need but also away from the city noise     - Prime Location in Alanya, Oba - Very well management - Everything you need for your comfort - Bargained Price   Indoor Poolunderground parkingSwimming poolChildren playgroundSaunaTurkish HamamTable TennisPergolaPower GeneratorFitnessBilliardWater slideSecurity cameras
